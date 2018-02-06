BENGALURU: Namma Metro stations across Phase I will soon get additional escalators to make it easier for commuters to access the concourse area from the entrance. This move comes in the wake of the current 196 escalators not being enough to handle the steadily growing passenger rush at the stations. As part of it, an escalator was inaugurated at the B entry of Mysuru Road Metro Station on Monday. A total of 18,000 passengers visit this station daily.

“The escalator at the Mysuru Road Station will be of help as it is a terminal station that sees a huge number of passengers. We are planning to install a total of 29 escalators across the 40 stations,” said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Mahendra Jain.

For Phase II, there will be 511 escalators across all the stations, Jain said. Additional escalators will be installed based on a review conducted by BMRCL and all the escalators will be in place by September this year. Baiyappanahalli Metro Station will get two escalators from the ground to concourse, while six escalators each will come up at stations in Reach 2 and Reach 3/3A/3B. Stations in Reach 4 and 4A will get five escalators each and two additional escalators will be installed in the underground stations. Kempegowda Interchange, the largest station in the Namma Metro network, will also get three additional escalators.

Meanwhile, passengers welcomed the decision and said it would definitely help ease the rush. “There is rush all the time at the M G Road and Kempegowda stations. In some stations, there are no escalators at the entrance and exit gates ... they only have a staircase. Elderly people and passengers with luggage face a tough time,” said Ranga Vittal, a resident of Jayanagar. Another Metro user, Abdul Mohemein, said, “Climbing so many steps each time I enter and exit a station is a waste of time for me. More escalators will help passengers who are in a hurry.”

To improve patronage

Additional escalators will be installed based on a review conducted by BMRCL and all the escalators will be in place by September this year

Baiyappanahalli

No of escalators: 2 by June 2018

Reach 2

No of escalators: 6 by June 2018

Mysuru Road, Magadi Road, Attiguppe, Hosahalli, Vijayanagar, Deepanjalinagar

Reach 3, 3A, 3B

No of escalators: 6 by Sept 2018

Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi, Yeshwantpur, Nagasandra, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli

Reach 4

No of escalators: 5 by Aug 2018

National College, Lalbagh, South End Circle, Jayanagar, RV Road

Reach 4A

No of escalators: 5 by Sept 2018

Banashankari, JP Nagar, Yelachenahalli

Underground

No of escalators: 2 by Sept 2018

KR Market, Chickpete

Kempegowda Interchange

No of escalators: 3 by Sept 2018