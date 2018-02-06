BENGALURU: It has been the third consecutive year that Bangalore University is not conferring honorary doctorates in its convocation.

Governor and Chancellor Vajubhai Vala refused to approve the list submitted by the varsity. The reason given by the Governor was, ‘The university did not submit the names within the deadline’.

According to guidelines issued by the Governor in 2016 for honorary doctorates, universities must submit the names of nominees 45 days before the convocation. The 53rd annual convocation of BU is scheduled on Thursday.