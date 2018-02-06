CHENNAI: A 30-year-old rowdy sheeter, who was recently released on bail, was hacked to death in broad daylight near Yalachenahalli Metro Station on Monday evening. Old rivalry is suspected to be the reason for the murder.

The deceased, identified as Kumar alias Peechu, was a resident of Banashankari. He was a rowdy sheeter in Banashankari police station and was a close aide of notorious rowdy Cycle Ravi.

Police said Kumar was at JC Industrial Area near Yalachenahalli Metro Station when a gang of four-five members waylaid and attacked him at around 5.30pm and escaped. Kumar sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

“Kumar was an accused in the murder of Avinash, a financier, last year. He was close aide to rowdies Cycle Ravi and Bakery Raghu, who are also accused in the Avinash murder case. Kumar was in jail in this connection and was released about a month ago on bail. It is suspected that members of a rival gang planned and attacked him. A team has been formed to nab the assailants,” the Kumaraswamy Layout police, who have taken up the murder case, said.