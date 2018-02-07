BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run case, an 1 8-year-old pedestrian was fatally mowed down by an unidentified vehicle at Hulimavu on Tuesday. The deceased, Pradeep Kumar, was a native of Biha r, who was working for the house-keeping department of a private company.

He was staying alone in Hebbagodi. A senior police officer said Kumar was passing near Kudlu gate flyover around 2.45 am when a speeding vehicle, which was heading towards Electronic City, knocked him down.

He was heading to his room after finishing a night shift. A passerby found Kumar lying in a pool of blood and alerted the highway patrol police. He was rushed to St John’s Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have informed his parents. Hulimavu traffic police have obtained CCTV footage from the spot.