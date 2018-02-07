BENGALURU: Jnanabharathi police have arrested a gang of five, including two employees of CMS Info System, a cash management agency, on the charge of escaping with Rs 1.12 crore in cash. The gang had planned the robbery as they were in debt. They were addicted to gambling and cricket betting which pushed them to a debt of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

and driving away with the cash that was collected from various business outlets on January 29. The cash was meant to be credited in various banks as part of the normal routine followed by CMS.

The arrested have been identified as Narayanaswamy (46), the driver, Narasimharaju (27), the cash custodian, — both employees of CMS Info System, and their friends Rizwan Basha (31), and Jagadish alias Singadim (33), and Ravi (31), who was unemployed. While Ravi hails from Ballari, the four others live in various localities of Bengaluru.

A senior police officer said that Narayanaswamy along with Narasimharaju and Rizwan had hatched the robbery plot as they were in financial crisis. Then they discussed the plan with two of their associates for assistance to escape from the city. Narayanaswamy decided to carry out the crime on January 29 as more cash was collected from shopping malls, eateries and other business firms and they had time till Monday to deposit the cash in banks following a long weekend (Karnataka bandh, Republic Day, Saturday and Sunday).

Taking advantage of this, the gang escaped with the cash in the company’s Tata Sumo after sending Nataraj, the security guard, to get bananas from a nearby shop. “Earlier, the amount stolen was said to be Rs 90 lakh ... a day later, Raghunath, who works for CMS, approached the Jnanabharathi police and said it was Rs 1.12 crore and it was collected from business centres in Basavanagudi, Rajajinagar, Malleswaram, and other localities using a Tata Sumo (KA 17 9668).

The involvement of the security guard was ruled out and around evening the vehicle was found at Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala. Rizwan had come in a Hyundai Getz, while two of them followed the cash vehicle till Nelamangala. Then, Narayanaswamy and Narasimharaju escaped in Rizwan’s car to reach Mangaluru and then Goa to escape from the police ... the other three stayed back in the city,” the officer said.During the probe, the police collected the call detail records of Rizwan. Instead of using his two mobile phones to contact Narayanaswamy, Rizwan was using a PCO.

Rizwan was then taken into custody on suspicion. He was made to contact Narayanaswamy and Narasimharaju to know their whereabouts. The duo were caught while returning to Bengaluru. Two vehicles, Rs 1.03 crore in cash, a dummy air gun, and a two-wheeler were recovered from them.