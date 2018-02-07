BENGALURU: Tanvee Kapadi is a grade 2 student of Trio World School and a budding artists. She recently won first prize at an art competition held at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. The competition was organised by Coffee Santhe in two categories for ages 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. Tanvee got first prize in the former category, that saw around 200 students participate from across the city.

Tanvee Kapadi and some of

her artwork

Tanvee has been drawing since the age of two and recieved her first award at the age of three at a school competition. “Tanvi likes to make colourful designs and says she wants to be an artist when she grows up,” says Tanvi’s mother, Urjita Kapadi, a former banker and a homemaker. Tanvee’s father Ashwin Kapadi, a general manager at an MNC, himself likes to draw and paint. It’s no wonder that his daughter picked up art at such a young age. “Tanvee has been seeing art and art materials in our house since birth which probably inspired her into this. When we found that Tanvee showed great interest in colours and painting as a child, we further encouraged her,” says Urjita.

Besides drawing, Tanvee is also very good in studies and has been getting A+ grade every year. She has been recently selected for the MARRS Spell bee competition that is held for school children throughout Asia.

“Tanvee has a good understanding of colours and is a very good observer. A good art teacher or art school can make a lot of difference in developing her into a complete artist which we are trying to explore in Bengaluru,” says Ashwin. The annual Coffee Santhe event is meant to empower the women coffee plantation workers and their girl child.