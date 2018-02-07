BENGALURU: The Lal Bagh Botanical Garden is one of the most ecologically diverse gardens in South Asia. This 240-acre garden was commissioned by the ruler of Mysore Hyder Ali who started building it in the year 1760 and was completed by his son Tipu Sultan. In its early days, it is said that the major attraction of Lal Bagh was its variety of red roses that blossomed throughout the year, thereby deriving its name.

Apart from the most awaited flower shows in January and August, Lal Bagh is home to a number of heritage structures such as the Glass House, the Bandstand, Lal Bagh House, Statue of Sri Chamaraja Wodeyar and the Dr M H Marigowda National Horticulture Library.

The library here provides information and resources to the people who are doing research on plants. It is also a treasure trove of botanical drawings that have never been exhibited to the public; they can be accessed by researchers and experts and only with prior permission.

The Department of Horticulture, Lal Bagh, and Bangalore Environment Trust restored and catalogued 1,020 rare botanical paintings and illustrations by many artists between 1887 and 1949. The drawings documented plants and fruits that were present in the Mysore kingdom.

Marigowda National Horticulture Library, which was once home to about 7,000 books, has now been closed for renovation. The 150-year-old library, with a carpet area of 10,000 sq ft, was built in 1856 and was one of the first buildings to get the status of a heritage site.

Home of Father of Horticulture

It was home to the Lal Bagh curator and horticulture directors such as GH Krumbiegel and MH Marigowda. What was once a small cottage made of lime mortar was later expanded to include a kitchen annexe, front porch and horse stables. Dr MH Marigowda National Horticulture Library has over 1,020 botanical paintings that were done by artists between 1887 and 1949.

These botanical illustrations were commissioned after John Cameron became the superintendent of Lal Bagh in 1874. He was a British officer who also recognised their scientific nomenclature and categorised the plants. In order to assist him, he appointed a local artist K Cheluvayya Raju to illustrate the collections accurately. Rajuwas was the chief artist between 1884 and 1923. The other two names would be Vasan and Vishnudas. James Cameron served as the superintendent till 1908 after which Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel took over as the first director of Lal Bagh.

It was he who was responsible for the ‘Garden City’ tag that Bengaluru holds today. Between 1932 and 1944, Krumbiegel’s assistant HC Javaraya took over as the director. While staying here, Javaraya took over the expansion of Lal Bagh. MH Marigowda, Javaraya’s successor was the last occupant of the home. Dr MH Marigowda is known as the ‘Father of Horticulture’ in India. Thrice the library underwent restoration – in 1908, 1988 and 2014. However, the lack of maintenance had left it a disappointing mess and the library is currently undergoing its fourth renovation. The Department of Horticulture sanctioned `95 lakhs for this work last year and it was entrusted to the Department of Archaeology.

Quaint architecture

Once upon a time, the place had a European garden, bird baths and jardinieres. Also a tennis court was a part of it. The roof has been done with Manglorean tiles. The entire structure is done in a contemporary style. This renovation work had to get clearances from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation, Public Works Department, Archaeological Survey of India and Kannada and Culture Department. The aim will be to retain the original style of the library. New Manglorean roof tiles and red–oxide flooring will be a part of the restored structure.

Meera Iyer, the convener of INTACH (Indian Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), says, “The fact that it has been made of lime mortar is a good step. Also they have put sheets above the tiles for waterproofing. When you enter the library, you are greeted with nicely done floor tiles. However, on the downside the roof hasn’t been touched yet and the rafters haven’t been changed. The walls have undergone work rather than the roofs. The work on the walls of the inner rooms has been completed.”