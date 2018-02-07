BENGALURU: With compulsory airbags, crash safety specifications and pedestrian safety precautions making their way into the car market, aspects like preventing breakdowns, fires and other safety concerns in vehicles should not be ignored.

In 2014, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) had made a presentation on fire safety in vehicles in which it blamed poor maintenance as well as the addition of extra, unapproved or unnecessary gadgets which run off the cars electrical circuit for causing fires. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers had also said that use of non-genuine accessories was responsible for almost 50% of car fires in 2013-14. However, there has been no update from both bodies on steps taken to prevent car fires from occurring.

According to a National Fire Protection Association, USA, mechanical or electrical failures are usually responsible for most car fires. Talking about how warning signs can be detected, the association says that cracked wiring or electrical problems are an early warning sign. This could include fuses that blow more than once. Rapid changes in engine temperature, oil or fuel levels are also a sign that there is something wrong with the vehicle.

In the past, some of the recommendations by ARAI for passenger vehicles like buses included the use of fire retardant materials in designing the body as well as a fire supression system for large vehicles. These observations were made after many private tour buses had caught fire in southern states.