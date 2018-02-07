BENGALURU: Techref Solutions, an educational start up, helps students prepare for their professional life including providing consultancy for their projects, arranging for industrial visits and supporting them in their lessons.

This is the brain child of enthusiastic professionals M Gayathri, former employee of Theorem India in Mysuru, and AG Ajit Singh, former employee of System Securities and Networking in Bengaluru.

Techref team provides online and offline classes across varied disciplines such as engineering, management, soft skills, wellness, computer and allied sciences.

Their aim is to bridge the gap between rural and urban students.

Their aim is to keep their services affordable so that it can reach a larger student population. Their target audience is students in pursuit of diploma/under graduate/post graduate education in all branches except medicine, and aspiring entrepreneurs, says Gayathri.

She says that they found Mysuru ideal to start their venture because computing skills are more easily available, and then there is the pleasant weather.

She says that qualitative education has become more “city-centric”. “Students, especially rural students, are forced to leave home for professional grooming. We offer online and class-room sessions across streams,” she says. The two founders have invested, from their personal funds, `25 lakhs in this startup.

Gayathri believes that the secret of success is persistence. She says that aspiring entrepreneurs should not let their ideas go. “The key is not to let the situation overrule your dreams. The road may be less travelled but it is okay, as long as it is your chosen one,” she says.

Techref is to be issued the necessary licence from National Skill Development Corporation shortly.