BENGALURU: Recently, a car fire led to the death of a woman and her child in the city. The incident took place due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning system. While the precise reasons for the short circuit in this specific case will be determined in the future, experts say that it is not just the LPG fitted cars that are at the risk of catching fire. It could be any car if the owner does not take proper care of the vehicle.

Trusting your faithful car to last a few hundred kilometres more before you hand it into the service station can prove costly. Cars, like other machines, need to be serviced regularly, and they should be kept in a good condition at all times to ensure safety of passengers, say experts.

“The absolute minimum that must be done is regular cleaning and replacement of oil, coolant and other consumable. This would ensure safety as well as the longevity of the engine. If the car owners do not make this much effort, the machine suffers,” said Prakash Babu, a service manager at a popular car service centre in Yeshwantpur.

Others say that besides regular servicing, owners must perform their own pre-driving checks everyday.

“When you start your car, spend a minute checking if everything works. Check if the indicators on the dashboard are working properly. Also make sure all electricals, including the air- conditioning are working before you leave. If there are any weird noise or smoke emanating from the bonnet, it is better to get it checked immediately,” said the manager of another dealership who didn’t want to be identified.

When cars catch fire, the electrical circuits are the first casualty as all circuits stop working. This would mean that power windows, central locking and air flow would immediately shut down.

According to Maruti Suzuki, which conducted research on usage of seat belts in India in 2017, the adoption of seat belts by car users was dismal. With seat belts often controlling the deployment of airbags in most cars and the provision of airbags set to become compulsory in all cars in the near future, the usage of seat belts has to increase, the company said in the report.

Burnt out headlight bulbs should also not be ignored by the car users. In addition, for vehicles which have additional attachments like a tachometer, external sound system or speakers installed, it is imperative to check that the wiring does not come in contact with any of the engine or running parts.

Too Many Gadgets Can Be Dangerous

The addition of many electrical accessories to the cars circuit is often blamed for fires by the mechanics. With a flurry of gadgets available on the market today, it is very easy to install too many devices and drain your battery over its specified capacity. “Some customers even install circuits with home switchboards to use household gadgets in their cars.

This could lead to short circuits and if this happens around naked wires or other flammable material, the chances of fire increase,” said Nachiket RM, an automobile engineer who works on car safety protocols. Speaking about tips to ensure safety, he said that retrofitting of CNG/LPG kits, if not done properly, also could put the vehicle and its users at a high risk. “Maybe a fire extinguisher, no matter how small, could make some difference and help in controlling the fire at least till the passengers exit and reach a safe distance,” he said.

Safety Tips That Can Come In Handy For Car Drivers

Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Invest in a hammer with a sharp tip used to break car windows. This will help you break the glass should the doors or central locking fail.

Carry out pre-driving checks everyday without fail.

Any warning signs or problems with electricals must be checked as soon as possible

Regular servicing as per the schedule will help identify and treat problems before they become life-threatening

Do not install cheap spares, additional gadgets or systems that require extra wiring. Always ensure wiring is of good quality and shielded from hot running parts.