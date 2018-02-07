Khata transfer is now just a click away
Published: 07th February 2018
Last Updated: 07th February 2018 04:13 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) including khata transfer under Sakala, property owners can now obtain khata transfers online by applying for it through the Sakala service.
In January, BBMP authorities had informed Karnataka High Court that they are bringing a uniform e-system for Khata transfer. There was a petition filed against BBMP for delay in transfer of khata. Earlier, khata transfer service was under the Sakala service. However, it was time consuming. Citizens had to do multiple visits from submitting documents to payment of fees. They were also forced to run from pillar to post to know the status of the application till they got the khata extract.
Meanwhile, BBMP revenue officers were also overworked. But now, under the same stipulated Sakala service, one can get their khata transfer job done. As per the Sakala service, it is seven working days in the case of BDA/KHB allotted properties and 30 working days in the case of revenue extensions, BDA re-conveyed areas, gramathana, high-rise buildings.
Property owners can apply either online or at BangaloreOne centres. A BBMP release stated that they have developed a new application to speed up the service. This system will make jobs of citizen as well as revenue officers easier. It makes it easy to track the status of each application online.
How it works
- Login to www.sakala.kar.nic.in/online/bbmp
- Go to Khata transfer
- Fill the required data
- Upload required documents
- Get the Sakala number which can be used to track the status
- Every stage will be updated and informed through SMS
- Once you get the ready message alert, get the Khatha Extract online or at BangaloreOne
Various types of Khatas
- SALE DEED
- INHERITANCE
- THROUGH GIFT
- THROUGH COURT DECREE