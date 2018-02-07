BENGALURU: A 22-year-old man, who was trying to sell a country-made pistol, has been arrested by the RMC Yard police. The accused is Bharath Singh, a native of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said they received a tip-off on Monday that a man was trying to sell a firearm at a road behind Dr Prabhakar Kore Convention Centre.

Following this, a policeman approached the youth as a prospective buyer. “Once it was confirmed that he had a country-made weapon, he was arrested. A pistol and three bullets were recovered from him. He revealed that he had moved to the city a few years ago and was staying at Magadi taluk of Ramangara. He was doing tile-laying work for livelihood.

Around two months ago, he had gone to his native and purchased the pistol for `20,000. He was trying to sell it for `50,000 in Bengaluru,” the police said. The police have booked him under the Arms Act.