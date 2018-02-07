BENGALURU: Aclogged storm water drain in Jeevanbhimanaga is causing a lot of problems for residents in the area. Located at HAL III Stage, the drain has been there for many years, however it is only in the last few years that the problems have become acute. The drain is regularly used as a garbage dumping site leading to its clogging. Matters are made worse when there are heavy rains and water from the drain overflows and floods the neighbouring areas.

Aban Dodhmaal, who lives not very far from the drain, passes it everyday. “This is the main storm water drain in the area. The corporator had done good work to clean up the drain sometime ago however not very long after this, people started to dump garbage once again. This has become a huge problem. It looks bad and there is also the foul smell,” she says.

A portion of the walls of the drain had also collapsed in the area during the heavy rains around September. “Work started on construction of the wall but stopped after a while. I don’t know whether it has been completed or not but the problem of dumping persists. This was the same problem of an area such as ST Bed, where clogged drains lead to flooding and all sorts of diseases. It is a great cause of concern,” he says.

Diana Bharucha, president, Hal 2nd Stage Resident’s Welfare Association says she tried to raise the concern with authorities of her own ward but there were some problems of jurisdiction. “Once the wall collapsed, this place became a very convenient spot to throw garbage. It is in close proximity to the commercial area and shop owners and even residents tend to throw a number of biodegradable waste. Many neighbours have complained about the problem,” she says.

Located very close to the drain are schools. The Indiranagar Cambridge School is one example. People at the school told this paper that the drain has caused “great problems” for the school. However, they did not specify what these problems were. “We have complained to the BBMP several times on the issue but the problem persists,” says a staff from the school. In another private school located near the drain, water from the drain regularly seeps into the school when flooded. “The authorities have promised us that the matter will be resolved soon. We had even asked them if it was possible to close down the drain but being a major drain,” says a staff from the school.

Shipla Abhilash, the local corportor, says, “We cleaned up the drain and installed meshes to prevent the dumping. I do not think there are any problems of garbage dumping. However, I will check if there are any. My number is available for the residents and they can call or WhatsApp me about any issue.”