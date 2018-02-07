BENGALURU: Having a health issue or an issue with the government hospital staff ? Help is just a call away. Citizens can now dial 104 to seek medical advice on minor ailments, to get grievances redressed, to report epidemic and for counselling services. The 104-Aarogya Sahaya Vani Call Centre will be inaugurated on Wednesday at Sir CV Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar.

The centre being set up in Bengaluru will be functional round the clock on all days of the year. It will have 40 health registration officers, 40 health advice officers, eight counsellors, eight doctors and other staff. The prescriptions for the treatment will be sent through an SMS to the patients who call. Besides advice on minor ailments, counselling services will be provided to the callers for psychological conditions like depression, suicidal tendencies and drug addiction.

The centre will also act as medical directory by providing location of blood banks, details of specialists available nearby, and the location of government and private hospitals.

One can dial 104 to express his/her wish to donating organs as well. The centre will facilitate organ donations after the death of the donors by coordinating with their family members and the hospitals/collection centres. The call centre will also act as a reporting centre for epidemics. Public can report any unusual spike in number of fever cases, diarrhoea cases, accident cases and others.

Information about national and state health programmes can also be availed by callers by dialling 104. The programme is being implemented under a public-private partnership with Piramal Swasthya Management Research Institute (PSMRI), Hyderabad.

Health department staff can also call for assistance

Complaints against government hospital staff can be lodged on 104. Health department staff like Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and others can also lodge complaints for non-payment of salary/ honorarium and workplace harassment. All grievances will be redressed by forwarding them to the concerned district health officers.

Similar facility exists in Hubballi region

A similar call centre in Hubballi is providing Vatsalya Sahaya Vani Service - Mother & Child Tracking System (MCTS) in Haveri, Gadag and Dharwad districts. Pregnant women registered under MCTS in any government hospital are called by 104 call centre staff to follow up on health conditions and assist in ensuring antenatal checkups, postnatal checkups, immunisation, free transport facility to reach government hospitals, and safe delivery. Once the Bengaluru call centre becomes functional, this service shall be extended to all other 27 districts of the state.

104-Aarogya Sahaya Vani Call Centre at your service

1) Offers medical advice on minor ailments

2) Will redress grievances against govt hospital staff

3) One can report epidemic

4) Offers counselling services for psychological conditions like suicidal tendencies and drug addiction

5) Give details of hospitals

6) Assist in organ donation