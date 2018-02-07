BENGALURU: RMC Yard police have arrested a 31-year-old software engineer for trying to sell Turkish currency which was banned in 2005. The accused approached a businessman to convince him that those currencies were worth `2 crore and asked him to pay `30 lakh.

Deepesh

The arrested is Deepesh, a native of Mysuru. He was working in a reputed software firm in Yeshwantpur and was residing in HSR Layout.

A police officer said Deepesh had frequently visited shop owners and told them he had 100 Liras of the one-million denomination. A businessman alerted the police.

The police then approached him on the pretext of buying the currencies, took him into custody and seized the currency and his motorcycle. He told police one Farooq from Shivajinagar had given him the currency to sell it. The police are now on the look out for Farooq.