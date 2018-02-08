BENGALURU: It’s been a year since Bangalore University has had a full-time vice-chancellor. On February 6 last year, Dr B Thimme Gowda completed his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, and since then, the government has been appointing only in-charge V-Cs and not a full-time one.

This temporary arrangement has been affecting the administration of the university as an in-charge V-C cannot take any major decision. Though the search committee constituted for selection of names for the post completed its job a few months ago, the rift between the governor and the government over the appointment has delayed the process.

The government sent a file to the governor recommending the name of a professor from Karnatak University, Dharwad, for the post. The governor, however, returned the file asking why the principal of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) cannot be appointed as V-C. Replying to that, Principal Secretary to Higher Education, said there were allegations against the UVCE principal. Reluctant to accept the reason, the governor sent back the file asking for fresh names. Now, the file is pending with the Higher Education Department. The department has requested the search committee to conduct a fresh round of meeting and recommend fresh names for the post, but the committee has not met so far.

Higher Education Department sources said the meeting is expected to be held in a couple of days. Bangalore University officials, however, said they have not received any information regarding the meeting.