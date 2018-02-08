BENGALURU: An 18-year-old BE student hanged herself at her house in Channasandra in Rajarajeshwarinagar police station limits on Tuesday. Her family members have alleged that her classmates “ragged” her by isolating her, which led to the incident. The college authorities, however, have denied the charges.

The deceased is Meghana, a resident of Shashidar Layout, Dwarakanagar, in Channasandra. She was a second semester civil engineering student of Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering at Kumaraswamy Layout. Her father Chandrashekhar, a visually-impaired person, works with Corporation Bank, while mother Latha works for a cooperative society. Police said Meghana ended her life on Tuesday when she was home alone. Her elder sister Bhavana found the body at 2.30pm.

Her parents have alleged that ragging in the college drove her to take the hasty step. She has left no suicide note. Meghana’s mother Latha said, “In the first semester, she wanted to become the class representative, but she was defeated. Her classmates then started distancing from her.”

Bhavana, an engineering graduate, told The New Indian Express, “The way my sister was treated is nothing less than ragging. She was isolated by all her classmates. Nobody sat next to her and it depressed her. She was also removed from the WhatsApp group where notes for exams were shared. Once, a classmate’s phone was lost and others had accused her of stealing the phone. A few of her classmates had come near our house 2-3 weeks ago and had picked a fight with her. Later, we knew that it was lecturer Rajkumar who was behind it.”

Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have booked five persons, including lecturer Rajkumar, on the charge of abetment to suicide.

Authorities of Dayanand Sagar College have denied the allegations of ragging. According to college authorities, the girl was dull in her academics and also irregular to college. Dr CPS Prakash, principal, said, “It is unfortunate that the girl committed suicide. But, I can say there is no ragging on our campus. Our academic records shows the girl failed to clear two subjects in the first semester.” Clarifying about the elections, he said, “There are no elections on our campus as it is banned by state government. Where is the question of the girl contesting and losing it?”