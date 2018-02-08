BENGALURU: In yet another murder of a BJP worker, S Kadiresh (47), husband of the BJP corporator representing Chalavadipalya BBMP ward, was hacked to death in broad daylight by four assailants on Wednesday. The deceased was a history-sheeter and police suspect that personal rivalry could be the cause of the murder. BJP leaders, however, alleged that it has political links.

Kadiresh, a resident of Anjanappa Garden, was into social work and his wife Rekha Kadiresh is a second-time corporator of Ward 138. Preliminary probe has revealed that Vinay and Naveen, both local residents, and two others murdered him.

Police said the incident occurred around 3.45 pm on Wednesday when Kadiresh, along with a few others was at Muneshwara Temple, which he was renovating and was preparing for Shivarathri celebrations on February 13.Four people came from behind and attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped. Those with him rushed him to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed after a few minutes.

“Kadiresh’s brother Suresh has filed a complaint, based on which a murder case is registered against four persons including Vinay and Naveen. We have formed four teams to nab the suspects,” DCP (West) M N Anucheth said, adding that Kadiresh was a history-sheeter in Cottonpet police station.

The suspects Vinay and Naveen are said to be involved in criminal cases. “We are probing the case from all angles and are investigating whether Kadiresh had any personal rivalry with the suspects. Other aspects like financial and land disputes are also being looked into. As part of the probe, police are checking CCTV footage from security cameras installed in the surrounding areas,” said an official, expressing confidence that the assailants will be nabbed soon.

Kadiresh’s wife Rekha had contested from Chalavadipalya BBMP ward as a BJP candidate in 2010 and had won. She was re-elected in 2015. Sources said Kadiresh was named as an accused in a murder case, but had been acquitted.

PREVIOUS INCIDENTS

Nov 2015 - Umesh Belagodu, BJP worker and husband of Rajeshwari, former BJP corporator of Pantharaplya ward, was hacked to death in Nayandahalli. Personal vengeance was stated to be the reason for the murder.

March 2014 - C N Srinivas, BJP worker and husband of R Manjula Devi, Devasandra ward corporator, was brutally hacked to death by a group of armed men in a barber’s shop in KR Puram.