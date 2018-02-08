BENGALURU: Bangalore University authorities have admitted that there was a delay from their side which resulted in no honorary doctorates being given out for the third consecutive year this year. The Governor and Chancellor had declined to approve the list sent by university for honorary doctorates.

Prof Sudesh, in-charge vice-chancellor of the university, said, “The Governor rejected the honorary doctorate list because it was sent too late. We had decided not to send the list at all because it was already too late, but due to pressure from some of the syndicate members we took a chance and sent it anyway. And even while sending it, I had clearly mentioned the delay.”

The examinations section must plan the list at least three months before the convocation and send the names recommended for honorary doctorates to the Governor for final approval.

“As per the guidelines issued by the Governor, universities should send the list 45 days before the convocation,” Sudesh added.

The university is all set to honour students who have completed their undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD programmes at the 53rd annual convocation to be held on Thursday.

A total of 55,780 undergraduate candidates are eligible to receive their convocation certificates. Of them, 23,846 have passed with distinction, 19,704 passed in first class, 6,168 in second class and 5,904 in pass class. Girls top the list of gold medallists with 42 while boys have bagged 31.