BENGALURU: From February 15, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) corporate office in KR Circle will have a charging point for electric vehicles. “This will be the first of around 11 such stations which will be installed across important destinations in the city like the Vidhana Soudha and others,” said Energy Minister DK Shivakumar.

He was speaking at an event to launch ‘Savi-Kirana’ a fast track scheme for providing new connections, name and tariff change as well as load addition reduction services within 24 hours compared to the one month that it took earlier.

These fast track charging stations could be the game changer that electric car purchasers are waiting for. And to lead the change, BESCOM is considering driving the adoption of electric vehicles by procuring around 100 electric vehicles to be used by BESCOM staff. These can be charged at the docking station which is coming up at their corporate office.

“We have sent a proposal to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to fix a tariff for the charging station so that members of the public can also use these facilities,” said P Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director, BESCOM. The Savi-Kirana scheme was launched across 49 sub-divisions of BESCOM on Wednesday.