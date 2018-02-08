BENGALURU: Elected representatives from three political parties were grilled by students on various topics involving the state administration and other issues, here on Tuesday.

At a panel discussion organised as part of ‘Slant’ - a media fest by National School of Journalism, the representatives discussed the need to plan for the future in order to avoid the problems faced by Bengaluru today.

The team of students from Christ University questioned Congress representative and Kannada Development Authority chairman L Hanumanthaiah on the relationship between the Centre and the state governments - considering the fact that the two were at loggerheads over several issues. Hanumanthaiah said that despite political differences between Centre and the state, the relationship between the two were cordial.

BJP leader Vaman Acharya, to a question, said that lack of planning for a fast-growing city like Bengaluru will make it suffer the same fate Belagavi had faced four centuries ago. “In the 16th century, Belagavi was the most populous city in South India. Due to water scarcity and other issues, the city of three lakh population 400 years ago, dwindled in size. Such fate may befall Bengaluru if adequate measures are not taken,” he said. Representative from JD(S) Syed Safiullah also stressed on the importance of rainwater harvesting to ensure that cities or towns become self-sustainable with respect to water.