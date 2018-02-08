BENGALURU: The 161-km route for the suburban rail network for the city approved in the budget will have 72km running on an elevated route, while 89 km would be on grade level, say top railway sources. Nine separate routes will constitute the `17,000-crore suburban network and all the stations will be located only at the grade level.

The New Indian Express has gained access to the route proposal submitted by the Bengaluru Railway Division to the Railway Board for approval. “This is only a tentative route and could be subject to a few modifications and rerouting until the project actually kicks off,” said a top source.

“Consultancy firm RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) has now been asked to submit a detailed feasibility report based on this route,” another source said. “We have proposed nine routes. Eight of them will be a mix of tracks running both on an elevated level as well as underground. The Bangalore

Cantonment to Whitefield route alone will fully be at the grade level,” a source said. To minimise both the huge cost and the time factor involved in acquiring land as well as that of displacing people from their houses, the plan to have elevated corridors was decided upon, the source said. “Elevation has mainly been resorted to in densely populated areas,” he added.

Asked about the proposed design for the elevated corridor, the source said, “The technical designs would be such that the elevated structures can bear the weight of the train. It would not be an issue.” A top official refused to give a deadline for completion of the suburban rail system. “These are long-term projects and we do not have a fixed time-frame in mind as of now,” an official said.