BENGALURU: The police investigating the murder of S Kadiresh, husband of Chalavadipalya BBMP ward corporator, suspec t that Kadiresh assaulting Vinay — one of the suspects who eloped with the victim’s relative — led to the killing. Sources said four police teams are probing the murder from all angles. “But personal rivalry between Kadiresh and Vinay has emerged as the prime reason for the murder.

A few months ago, a relative of Kadiresh had eloped with Vinay. Kadiresh had traced them and had brought them back. Later, he had gone to Vinay’s house, where he had assaulted and insulted him in the presence of his family. Further, Kadiresh’s brother Suresh has also stated in his complaint that Vinay had murdered his brother. Thus, we are strongly suspecting that this episode has resulted in the murder,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the police teams questioned a few persons in connection with the murder on Thursday.

“Some of Kadiresh’s rivals are also being tracked, and we are gathering details from his relatives on whether he had any financial dispute, as part of the probe,” the official added.