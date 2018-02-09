BENGALURU: Not satisfied with the progress made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the software engineer Kumar Ajitabh missing case, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday said nothing has been done as per their own report submitted by the City Police Commissioner to the court.

Justice A S Bopanna made this observation while posting the matter to February 20 to pass orders on petition filed by Ashok Kumar Sinha, father of Ajitabh, seeking transfer of case to the CBI from Whitefield police. Ajitabh went missing when he left home after receiving a call from a prospective buyer of his car which he had advertised on online marketplace OLX on December 18, 2017.

This was after Additional Advocate General A G Shivanna submitted the City Police Commissioner’s report on the progress of the investigation by SIT to the court. The court orally observed that in the report, the same thing was repeated by the police commissioner and that he considered this case as serious one and is personally monitoring it. It indicated that it was a regular investigation and was not done by the SIT. Nothing has happened even 50 days after techie went missing, the court said and the SIT is also clueless about the culprits.

Shivanna submitted that the SIT is involving the CCB to trace the techie and is collecting details of habitual offenders to get clues into the culprits. The court, however, said this should have been done as the first step and not now. If that was done, those offenders would have given some lead, the court said while adjourning the case.

The High Court on January 16, 2018, had directed the City Police Commissioner to constitute a SIT to trace the Patna-based software engineer as the investigation by the Whitefield police had hit a dead end.

While issuing this direction, the court had asked the City Police Commissioner to take control of the investigation by constituting the SIT comprising senior police officers. Accordingly, the SIT was constituted.