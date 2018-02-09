BENGALURU: The fourth day of the ongoing Budget session saw hardly 30 to 40 MLAs from different parties in the Assembly on Thursday. Even senior ministers were absent in the House. Of the 15 questions raised during Question Hour, nine went unanswered as the MLAs who had asked the questions did not turn up. Of the remaining , most were related to medical education but Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil was absent. Food and Civil Supplies Department Minister U T Khader was answering on his behalf. After a point, when Khader did not answer properly, BJP members started criticising the state government.

BJP MLA Lakshman Savadi asked, “Where is Patil? He is neither in the Council nor in the Assembly. I even went to his chamber. Is he even in India or abroad?” he asked. Another senior BJP leader Govind Karajol added that this being the Budget session, the Principal Secretary to the Finance Department, the Secretary and all ministers and MLAs should be present. “If he (Patil) has important personal work, let him resign and go. He is a medical practitioner by profession. Is he functioning in shifts as a minister?” he asked. Opposition leader Jagadish Shettar complained about the absentees to the CM.