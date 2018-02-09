BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday informed the High Court that it will issue a notification for delimitation of wards on March 30 with respect to the elections to 215 urban local bodies and 18 municipal bodies.

It also informed that as far as reservation of seats to all the wards is concerned, a notification will be issued on April 30 and another notification will be issued on May 30 for reservation of the posts of president and vice-president and mayor and deputy mayor so that the State Election Commission (SEC) can conduct the elections to them in two phases starting July.

The hearing of the petition filed by the SEC was later adjourned to February 14.

Compensation case: HC asks state to explain stand

Bengaluru: In relation to the payment of compensation to the family members of 31 prisoners who committed suicide in prisons across the state, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the state government to explain its stand on the matter.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar later adjourned the hearing to February 16. The court was hearing the suo motu public interest litigation registered in relation to 48 unnatural deaths as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Relief for residents

Bengaluru: In a temporary relief to the Indiranagar residents, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings initiated in pursuant to the tender notification for construction of indoor stadium for basketball at 6th Cross of Indiranagar first stage.

BBMP asked to submit advertisement policy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed the BBMP to furnish the new advertisement policy by March 7 and give zone-wise assessment of advertisement tax liability from the ad hoardings.