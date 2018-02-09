BENGALURU: The positive steps shown by the state government towards the additional Floor Space Index (FSI) requested by the Railways has played a huge role in the Railways coming forward to bear half the cost of the `17,000-crore of Phase 1 of the suburban rail network. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is the nodal agency for implementation of the suburban rail project in the city.

“The State is examining in detail the proposal by the Railways to grant it extra FSI on the land it owned near railway stations. A common decision cannot be taken, but we are assessing it land by land in consultation with the local municipal authorities,” DULT Commissioner Darpan Jain told Express.

Additional FSI will permit the Railways to exploit its land by constructing more on existing space. A top State government official said, “If an FSI of 5 is granted, the Railways can construct 500 square feet on 100 square feet of its existing land.” The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has been offered an FSI of 4 by the government, he said. “The FSI offered to Railways as of now ranges between 1.5 and 2.5,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mahendra Jain, said, “In principle, the state is okay with the idea of offering the Railways the FSI requested by them. It will be done on a case-by-case basis.”

A top state government official said the grant of FSI will be handed over to the Special Purpose Vehicle, which will be a joint partnership venture between the State and the Railways. “The FSI can be sold to big private players to mobilise the resources required for the project.” Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railways E Vijaya said, “We have sent a request to the State recently requesting for additional FSI.”