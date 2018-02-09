BENGALURU: A 15-year-old boy was on Thursday arrested by the Soladevanahalli police for allegedly smothering a two-year-old to death in a eucalyptus grove after the child set his pigeons free. The teenager had returned home after allegedly killing the toddler.

Based on a tip-off, police detained the minor, a Class 8 student of a government school.

A senior police officer said the deceased Venkatesh, son of Basavaraj and Yenkamma, was found dead on Wednesday evening. Police got information that the teenager was last seen with Venkatesh. After his arrest, he confessed that he had killed the toddler as he had set three of his pigeons free over two days and they had all gone missing.

The family of Venkatesh are residents of Maruthi Layout and run a roadside eatery. The family hails from Deodurg in Raichur district and had come to the city just eight months ago with their three sons of whom Venkatesh was the youngest.