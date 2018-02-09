BENGALURU: The Soladevanahalli police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy for killing a two-year-old to death in a eucalyptus grove after the child set his pigeon free.

Venkatesh

During investigations, police found that the accused minor, who is the son of a tea stall owner, had reared several pigeons. A couple of the birds went missing two days ago when Venkatesh was playing with them. The teenager warned Venkatesh against touching his pigeons. But, on Wednesday, Venkatesh was again seen playing with the pigeons when one of them flew away towards the eucalyptus grove.

Venkatesh informed his elder brother, aged eight, who went in search of the pigeon. The teenager, who came to know about this, took Venkatesh to the eucalyptus grove to find his pigeon. But when he realised that the pigeon could not be found, he lost his temper and hit the toddler in the face. The little kid fell down and the accused allegedly smothered him to death by pressing his foot against his mouth. He then escaped from the spot.

Venkatesh’s brother had seen his little brother going with the accused. When Venkatesh’s father Basavaraj returned from his eatery, he went in search of Venkatesh. He was informed by his older son, who had returned home by then. That’s where Basavaraj found his youngest child’s body.

Soladevanahhali police were immediately informed about the incident. The accused teenager had returned home after killing the toddler. Police arrested him from his house, which is right next to the deceased toddler’s residence.