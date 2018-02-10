BENGALURU: A couple attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills after they were allegedly cheated by a fake astrologer on Thursday. The couple have been identified as Raghu (35) and Sujatha (27), residents of Bellur Cross on Kunigal Road, and are recovering in a private hospital.

Chandrashekar

According to the couple’s family, who spoke to reporters here on Friday, the astrologer had asked the couple to bring jewellery to perform a special pooja at his home and then escaped with the ornaments. Upset over this, the duo attempted suicide.

The astrologer, identified as Chandrashekar Swamiji, 38, had approached the couple two months ago and assured them that he would solve their family dispute. He even promised that they would get wealth within two weeks if they attend a special pooja at his home in Kottigepalya near Laggere. Believing him, the couple went to his house. Chandrashekar later escaped with the jewellery. The couple, however, managed to contact him over phone. Chandrashekar told them that he would return soon. However, he tried to ignore them later by giving lame excuses.

Meanwhile, a women’s organisation was alerted about the incident and on Thursday morning they reached the astrologer’s house at Kottigepalya. They, along with the residents, thrashed him, during which he confessed that he had cheated more than 200 families in and around the city.

“The astrologer managed to escape after the locals thrashed him. So far, no one has approached us to register a case. We have decided to take up a suo-motu case to arrest the astrologer,” a senior police officer said.