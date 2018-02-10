The tractor which fell into the Agara lake near Horamavu on Friday

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old tractor driver was killed while the cleaner was severely injured when their speeding vehicle fell into the Agara lake near Horamavu on Friday.

Passersby alerted the police who retrieved the body and the tractor from the lake. The deceased, Kallesh, hailed from Koppal and was working in an under-construction site in KR Puram. The cleaner, Bandeppa, escaped with minor injuries as he jumped as soon as the tractor fell into the lake.

A senior police officer said Kallesh was driving towards Banasawadi to unload crushed stones around 1.30pm. He tried to overtake a car but lost control over the tractor which fell into the lake after toppling twice.

While Bandeppa jumped, Kallesh got crushed under the engine and died on the spot.An auto driver rescued Bandeppa and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Banasawadi traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic which was thrown out off gear on the busy Horamavu Road for about 45 minutes.