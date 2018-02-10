BENGALURU: RR Nagar police have issued notices to four students of Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering to appear before them in connection with the case of a 19-year-old girl who ended her life two days ago over alleged harassment.

The police have also obtained the video footage of a group of students and the victim, Meghana, quarrelling over an issue on the college premises. It has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination.

Meghana, a first-year civil engineering student, had committed suicide by hanging at her apartment in Rajarajeshwarinagar. Her parents had complained to the police that she was ragged by her classmates which led her to take her life.

A senior police officer said, “We have asked four of the students who had quarrelled with Meghana, to appear before an investigation officer. The statements of the students will be recorded as part of the investigation and then action will be taken on charges of abetment of suicide.”

Three separate video footages recorded in mobile phones of three students and another from the college premise have been sent to the FSL for further examination.

Justice For Meghana

Two organisations have called a protest to demand action against the college authorities. Members of the Students’ Federation of India and Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane will gather in front of Town Hall at 11.30am on Saturday to condemn the alleged ragging in the college and demand justice for Meghana.