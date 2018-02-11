BENGALURU: This weekend, there were many fun walks and runs organised in various parts of the city. The quirkiest was the 3-km Saree Run in Indiranagar, organised by Taneira in association with Pinkathon, on Sunday. Women of varied age groups showed up, including ones who had strapped on their babies.

Anju Kadam, founder of The 100 Saree Pact, was one of the runners. She said that through her project, of crowdsourcing stories around sarees, she realised that the garment can inspire confidence in women.

Saree runs have been organised even earlier in the city, like the one by the running group Jayanagar Jaguars last year in June. The idea was to help women embrace fitness in any outfit they are comfortable in.

At Sree Kanteerava Stadium, on Sunday, actors Shiva Rajkumar and Dhananjay advocated walking by flagging off the 2km and 7 km walks at Max Bupa Walk for Health. Senior citizens and children showed up and they all took part in the warm-up fitness sessions that included zumba lessons. Actor Dhananjay said, “Staying fit doesn’t require hours and hours in the gym or following a starvation diet to stay fit… I personally believe, walking is one of the most convenient forms of exercise”.

On Saturday, at Ozone Urbana in Kannamangala, one of the biggest running series — The Color Run — debuted in the city. The 5-km run has been organised across 40 countries and seen participation of 60 lakh people worldwide. There are no winners in this run but participants are rewarded with finisher’s medal, headbands, colours and even a (temporary) tattoo.