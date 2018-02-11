BENGALURU: With the first ‘Less Traffic Day’ being observed on Sunday, there was a lot of support from the Twitterati on social media on Saturday for the campaign that aims to reduce the air pollution levels in the city. With public transport organisations like the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Namma Metro announcing discounts, the government has left no stone unturned to ensure that people leave their vehicles behind today.

If you have travel plans today, options are plenty. BMTC will run additional buses in areas with heavy rush and will offer a discount of `5 on the daily pass which normally costs `70. You can also opt for Metro, which is offering an additional 10% discount on smart cards. The campaign has even attracted the attention of taxi aggregators like Ola who suggested that people opt for their share car services on Sunday.

A massive awareness campaign, by placing ads on BMTC buses, has also been carried out over the past two days. The first Less Traffic Day will officially be launched from Vidhana Soudha on Sunday morning. Several government officials and politicians requested people on Twitter to leave their vehicles behind. “Let us see how many of you will resist the temptation of taking out your personal vehicles. We appeal to you to take your vehicle out only in case of an emergency,” said R Hitendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on social media.

The campaign has left many hoping that the government would take stricter action on curbing the number of vehicles and bringing down air and noise pollution.

Less Traffic Day highlights

Second Sunday of every month

Leave your vehicles at home

Discounts on public transport

Tweets on Less traffic day

@HMRevanna

I request to #bengaluru people to support the #lesstrafficday on 2nd Sunday of every month by using the public transportation and start the awareness about pollution and support the initiative taken by the #government of Karnataka @CMofKarnataka

@thekjgeorge

Tomorrow, we are celebrating #LessTrafficDay reducing vehicles on city roads. I Request citizens to participate in large numbers & take public transport instead of private vehicles. Transport agencies have made special arrangements & will provide discounted fares #BetterBengaluru