BENGALURU: The KR Puram police on Saturday arrested a Nigerian for allegedly kidnapping a 18-year-old telephone operator of a private company over a financial dispute.

Two other accused, including the mastermind of the crime, are still at large. The arrested has been identified as Samual Ndem, 34. He had come to the city on a business visa and was residing at Ayyappa Layout in KR Puram. The identity of the other two other accused is yet to be ascertained. However, Samual identified the mastermind’s name as Setaze. The victim has been identified as Shailendra Kumar, a local resident.

A police officer said that Setaze had befriended Shailendra a couple of months ago. Setaze was in financial crisis and had asked people from his native to transfer money to his bank account. But owing to some technical issue, the money could not be transferred. He then asked Shailendra to share his bank account details and `49,000 was transferred to Shailendra’s account.

Shailendra started avoiding Setaze and did not give him the transferred money. Upset, Setaze, along with Samual and another person, decided to kidnap Shailendra.

On Friday night, they threatened Shailendra and took him to an isolated place on Old Madras Road in a car. Then they thrashed him and forced him to transfer`40,000 to Setaze’s account.

Later, Shailendra was let off and he then approached KR Puram police to file a kidnap case.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused might have asked someone to transfer the money to Shailendra’s account to dupe him. We are gathering details of all the transactions to take further action,”the officer added.