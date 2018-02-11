BENGALURU: Residents of Indiranagar protested against an under-construction pub on Indiranagar 100-ft Road here on Saturday claiming that the pub was coming up next to a church and a school and was in violation of propriety and several laws.

The upcoming pub — Playboy Beer Garden — is located diagonally opposite the Indiranagar Methodist Church — which residents say is a clear violation of the law that restricts pubs from coming up within 100 metres of a religious centre.

On Saturday evening, several citizens gathered in front of the pub’s building and confronted its manager Kumar. The residents pointed out that the upcoming pub neither had a trade nor excise licence yet. They said it had also violated the building plan approved by the BBMP and had an illegal plan for a rooftop pub and had not provided the required setback from the roads.

To this, Kumar said, “We have not done anything illegal. We are in the process of obtaining the permits and the licences, and should get them within six months.”

The residents, though, did not buy any of the assurances, and wanted to put a full stop to the pub’s construction. Resident Swarna Venkatraman said the Forest Department had begun to cut the tree in front of the pub, which was saved only due to the residents’ intervention. The residents had obtained a copy of the pub’s building plan, which they shared with Express.

A particular space on the pub’s ground floor that showed space for car parking was being used to house boilers allegedly violating the plan. Resident Sneha Nandihal said they had informed the BBMP Commissioner, Joint Commissioner (East), Excise Inspector for the area, and the Health officer about the pub’s violations, but no action had been taken.

Nandihal added, “We also came to know that as the pub’s owner is an influential person and is trying to get the Joint Commissioner of this zone transferred.”

Both Joint Commissioner (East) Ashok and BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, however, said they was not aware of any such issue with any pub.