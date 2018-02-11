BENGALURU: A 21-year-old worker was electrocuted while another was injured at a Namma Metro site in Mahadevapura on Friday night. The incident occurred around 10.45 pm after the crane in which they were sitting became electrically induced after it came in contact with an overhead HT power line (11kV) owing to the rain. The deputy chief engineer of Reach 1 A metro extension reported the incident to the police. The incident happened at around 10.45 pm near pier 5 of the under-construction Mahadevapura Metro Station.

The victim has been identified as Rabi Murmu while Gauranga Gauniya (23) has sustained injuries. The duo, from West Bengal, were working as fitters for Samar Biswas, a civil contractor for ITD Cementation India. A police officer said the incident occurred when the duo were shifting a pier cap reinforcement cage with the help of a mobile crane belonging to Sterling Crane.

Other workers at the site called for an ambulance and shifted the duo to Vydehi Hospital, where Murmu was declared brought dead. Gauniya is under observation and his condition is also critical.

“Negligence of the contractor has been blamed for the mishap as there were no safety measures in place. Investigation is on to take action against those responsible. We have informed the family of the deceased and an autopsy will be conducted once they reach the city,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, BMRCL in a press release said, “The ITD Project Director along with other personnel visited the spot to enquire into the mishap. ITD Section in-charge Dayanand Sharma and site engineer Raj Kumar also inspected the spot. All information has been shared with the Mahadevapura Police — who are probing the case.”