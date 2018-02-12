BENGALURU: Spend a few minutes by the side of a fairly busy road or junction. Just observe how the vehicles are driven. And you will realise what a huge waste of money the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is indulging in for dutifully painting the whites and the yellows on the roads to demarcate the lanes.

Even by conservative estimates, the cost required to paint 1,500 km of major roads would reach crores of rupees.The painted lines are meant for road safety, which indicate the motorists to keep their vehicles within as per the rules, but they are seldom followed.The lane violations are so rampant in the city that neither sophisticated technologies nor any statistical accounts would suffice to estimate this rampancy. Lane violations occur at all times, as if lane violation itself is a rule to be followed.

Shockingly, motorists -- even those with valid driving licences -- fail to answer what the lanes signify.When The New Indian Express asked a few motorists why the lanes exist, their replies were these: “These indicate that two wheels of a car should be on either side of the line. It is to guide the driver to be on the line to help them go straight”; “Why do they use only white and yellow? They should be innovative enough to use other colours too!”; “It is to break the dark colour (the tar) of the road so that it appeals to the drivers or riders. They have even started drawing yellow designs at the junctions!”; and “It is just road art!”

This may explain why lane violations seem so rampant in Bengaluru -- the ignorant affect those who know, though the latter try their best to stick to rules.Not just motorists, even the civic authorities are lax about lanes.

Recently, the BBMP added another incident to their long list of gaffes when the lane painting on the newly laid Hoodi-ITPL road washed away with just a little rainfall on Wednesday.

The incident generated a lot of outrage among local citizens and on social media as people questioned the quality of material used in constructing roads as well as in marking the lanes and other traffic alerts.

Lane discipline has till date been a non-existing rule in the city despite the best efforts of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). While some blame can be laid at the doors of the civic authorities, a larger part of the blame should be attributed to the city motorists, who continue to drive their vehicles unaware of what these markings are, or how they must be followed.

To many, the various stripes and lines seen on the roads simply serve to show where the lane ends. However, these markings carry much more information than a simple demarcation, experts say.

Take the recent criss-cross yellow boxes which have come up at zero-tolerance junctions. While these signify that there should be no stationary traffic in the box at any given time, violations continue to occur at an alarming rate.

Other markings like a solid centre line marking or a centre line in yellow, which signifies no overtaking are hardly understood by the motorists.

“In several places, these lines do not exist at all or are barely visible in the night. The government must first ensure a uniform lane marking system across the city,” said Vijay S, a motorist.

According to experts, the system to ensure this has been in place for a long time as the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifies the lane marking width as well as the paint that must be used.

“The paint must have a thickness of 2.5 mm; and 250 grams of glass needs to be mixed per kg of paint for it to act as a reflector during nights. These two ingredients would ensure the paint lasts for years,” said traffic expert MN Sreehari.

However, the incident in Whitefield raises a doubt about whether these standards are stuck to by the BBMP which is responsible for a network of 1,500 Km of major roads in Bengaluru.When contacted, KT Nagaraj, BBMP Chief Engineer, Projects, said that the agency followed all the IRC specifications in marking the lanes.