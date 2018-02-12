BENGALURU: The forest department’s Chikkaballapur division officials conducted a joint operation to rescue three Indian eagle-owls from traffickers belonging to the Hakki-Pikki tribe from Chintamani town. The team, led by deputy conservator of forests Manjunath, conducted the raid and found the birds in an extremely dehydrated state. The birds also had minor injuries from being captured and kept in inhumane conditions, stated a release.

All three birds were sent to a wildlife rehabilitation facility for further treatment and eventual release.

According to Sumanth Bindumadhav, wildlife campaign manager for Humane Society International/India, who assisted the team, the owls were "unfortunately classified under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 which attracts among the lowest quantum of punishment in wildlife crimes." The birds, he said, were probably captured to be used for black magic and other occult practices.

“Trade in live owls in India is a notoriously popular affair. Last December, the forest department had rescued two owls from wildlife traffickers near Doddaballapur on the outskirts of Bengaluru,” he added.