BENGALURU: Traffic experts opine that motorists are not entirely to be blamed for the lack of lane discipline, as other factors make it difficult for such a practice to be followed in Bengaluru.Traffic expert M N Sreehari blamed the lack of lane discipline on both the people’s mindset and the sheer volume of traffic on our roads.

“The standard for measuring traffic flow-rate is passenger car units (PCU). If the flow-rate is below 1,100 PCUs, lane enforcing lane discipline is not viable,” he said.Traffic expert Ashish Verma said lane discipline cannot be implemented in Bengaluru due to the nature of traffic being heterogeneous.

“There are a lot of restrictions on having a lane-based traffic system on our roads. Different categories of vehicles ply on the same roads here, unlike in the West, where there are mainly cars on the roads,” he said.

However, even in the smaller towns and cities in the country where the traffic density is much lower than in Bengaluru, lane discipline is neither followed nor enforced. Sreehari said motorists need to be provided the right infrastructure for them to follow the practice, and they should also be made aware of it.