BENGALURU: A three-storeyed building on 2nd Cross off Triveni Road in Yeshwanthpur tilted when drain works adjacent to the building required the rajakaluve’s side slab to be removed, on Sunday afternoon.Panicking residents evacuated the building leaving their personal belongings inside.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said the building will have to be demolished to prevent it from collapsing.

Personnel from the fire department, civil defence and BBMP visited the building on Sunday. This is the second such instance in the city within two days after a building in Jayanagar tilted on Saturday.

Harish, BBMP assistant engineer of the Mathikere ward, said that the main reason behind the tilting was that its foundation was not strong enough. “The building is about 15-20 years old and is built on a site of 12 by 40 ft,” he said. While the building’s dimensions considering the dimensions of the site are clearly in violation of the building by-laws, Harish added that there had been hardly any space left between this building and the adjacent one. When asked about the building plan, Harish said the owner had probably not taken one.

The building in Yeswanthpur, Bengaluru, which developed gaps, on

Sunday | JITHENDRA M

He said the building tilted a few inches when BBMP workers removed the slab of the adjacent secondary storm water drain on Saturday. He said no action would be taken on the building’s owner.

Although the drain slab was removed on Saturday, it was only on Sunday afternoon that the residents noticed its moorings to the next building were off by a few inches -- a definite sign that the building had begun to tilt.

Nagendra, a divisional warden for the civil defence, said that the scared residents evacuated the building even before the personnel had reached the spot. “To stop it from tilting further, we placed rods attached to the building on the other side of the drain to provide it support. The building will definitely have to be demolished, and we are not allowing anyone to enter it now,” he said.

The second such incident in two days has indicated the dangerous ways in which buildings are constructed in several congested areas. On Saturday, a five-storeyed building under construction in Jayanagar tilted and its walls developed cracks. Its demolition was taken up by the BBMP on Saturday itself, and the building’s owner was directed to bear the cost of the demolition.