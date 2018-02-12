BENGALURU: Residents across several areas of the city will soon be able to experience better service by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), which is promising them interruption-free supply within the next one year. The power utility, which is usually under fire from citizens for erratic power supply, has started the process of upgrading four sub-divisions across the city to ‘model sub-divisions’.

Initially planned for seven sub-divisions in Bengaluru, BESCOM has decided to begin work on four for now. As part of the project, work will be taken up on replacing overhead cables and conductor system with underground wiring which will ensure that weather-based disturbances do not affect power supply.

In addition, work will also be taken up on upgrading electricity feeders in these areas to feeder pillar boxes which will be compatible with the underground system, which will last longer and will be much safer for residents and employees. Around 10,000 such boxes are being procured for the four sub-divisions.

The project will include areas under the N4, E8, S10 and the newly created S13 sub-divisions which have areas like TVS Cross, ISRO, Peenya 3rd Stage, Narayanpura, Channasandra, Horamavu, OMBR layout, Kammanahalli Main Road, Babusabpalya, Hulimavu, Meenakshi Mall, Gottigere, Basavanapura, Mylasandra, Neeladri Road, Kudlu Gate, Electronics City and nearby areas.

“Once completed, these areas will have uninterrupted power supply. In addition, BESCOM will also benefit as our losses will decrease and the entire system will be much safer for all. The quality of power supplied will also be better as fluctuations will be lesser," said P Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director, BESCOM. The sub-divisions were chosen based on a healthy population of domestic as well as commercial consumers. The project targets zero accidents, zero interruptions, reduction of losses, increase in revenue and the adoption of latest technology.In the next three years, BESCOM plans to increase the number of model sub-divisions to 12.