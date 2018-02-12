BENGALURU: Depressed over not having children, a 25-year-old woman ended her life in Shanthinagar at Ashok Nagar police station limits on Sunday evening.

The deceased is identified as Radhika, wife of Raviteja. Police said that the couple got married about five years ago. They were living with Raviteja’s parents in Shanthinagar and both were not working. Radhikha ended her life by hanging when she was alone at home. The incident came to light around 4 pm on Sunday, when her family members returned.

“Preliminary probe revealed that Radhika was depressed as she did not have children. Also, there were differences between the couple. It is suspected that these reasons could have driven her to take the extreme step,” the Ashok Nagar police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, added.