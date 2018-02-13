BENGALURU: Unidentified men stole Rs 45,000 cash from a man after throwing some itching powder on him. The incident took place at Kalasipalya near KR Market on Saturday. A police case was filed on Monday. Police have obtained CCTV footage from the area.The victim is Veenith Pawan Jain, a resident of JP Nagar. He runs a hardware shop in Chikpet.

A senior police officer said, “Jain stated in the complaint that around 8.30pm he was heading home from his shop on his scooter. He was on Kalasipalya Main Road when someone threw some powder on his shoulder. Since it started to itch, Jain stopped his vehicle. He went to a nearby autorickshaw for some water. This is when another miscreant escaped with money, the key to his shop, a pen drive from the boot box under Jain’s bike seat.”