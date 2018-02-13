BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the missing case of software engineer Kumar Ajitabh has come up with sketches of the suspect who had called Ajitabh on the pretext of buying his car. The sketches are based on the description given by SIM card sellers, who have been arrested on charges of issuing a Jio SIM card to the suspect who was using fake credentials.​

The police, however, are not convinced with the sketches as both the accused are giving different descriptions of the same person. Whitefield police have booked Reliance Jio and have arrested a vendor and an agent. Anand, the vendor, and Shivakumar, the agent, were arrested two days ago after the investigations revealed that they had helped the accused by issuing a Jio SIM, that was used in the crime.

Police said that when they verified the call details of Ajitabh, it was found that the person who offered to buy his car for which an advertisement was posted on OLX, had used a Jio SIM card to make the call. Further investigation led the police to Shabana, a resident of Rahamth Nagar in Kolar, on whose name the SIM card was issued.

“When Shabana was questioned, she said she had no idea about the case. She said that she had purchased a SIM card from Shivakumar but it was deactivated within a few days. Shivakumar was traced and it was found that he had used the credentials of Shabana to issue another SIM card to the accused. Further, Anand had recharged the SIM card. Based on Shabana’s complaint, the two have been arrested,” police said.

Ajitabh has been missing since December 18, 2017.