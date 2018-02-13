BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of the poor health condition of traffic police personnel in the State, particularly in Bengaluru, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the state Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report in this regard. A health survey conducted by pulmunologists of St John’s Hospital & Medical College last year revealed that 31 per cent of traffic cops in Bengaluru had reduced lung functions, while 20 per cent of them had some form of respiratory symptoms. All this was attributed to high levels of air pollution in the city.

In the notice, NHRC said there were complaints raising the issue of right to health of traffic police personnel. The high levels of air pollution caused reduced life expectancy among them as the vehicular pollution affected their respiratory as well as reproductive systems. The notice, based on several reports about poor health among traffic policemen, said exposure to air pollution increased the risk of respiratory problems, and affected the lungs; noise pollution caused hearing problems and deafness; varicose veins (twisted, enlarged veins in the legs); orthopaedic problems; and higher incidence of anxiety and stress were also found.

The NHRC issued notices to the Union Home Secretary and chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, calling for detailed response in the matter, within eight weeks. It has also warned of invoking coercive measures under the Protection of Human Rights Act if the state failed to respond.However, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Hitendra said he was yet to receive any such order detailing the drawing up of a report for submitting to the NHRC. Sources in the Bengaluru Traffic Police informed The New Indian Express that although NHRC has asked for a state-wide health status of traffic personnel, health problems in heavily congested Bengaluru was of particular concern.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that while health issues prevailed among the traffic policemen, there were no medical allowances given to them in the entire state. “A basic health camp is organised once a year with the help of NGOs for Bengaluru police. But nothing productive has been done so far. There is no facility or help from the department in connection with health issues. In other two-tier cities such as Mysuru, Dharwad, Hubballi, and Mangaluru, the commissioners managed to organise health camps once a year just like Bengaluru; but there too, nothing comes out of it,” the officer said.

