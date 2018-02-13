BENGALURU: Bengaluru, a real treat is coming up for all you music lovers out there this month. The second edition of the Udupa Music Festival, organised by Udupa Foundation, will bring together a distinguished line-up of top performers in Indian Classical and world music to the city. For this edition, eminent performers like Pt Shivkumar Sharma, Vid Guru Karaikudi Mani, special guest and guitar maestro John McLaughlin, Vid Shankar Mahadevan, Vid Mysore Nagaraj, Vid Yogesh Samsi, Pt Vijay Ghate, Pt Bhawani Shankar, Pt Rahul Sharma, Vid Selva Ganesh, Vid Abhishek Raghuram and Vid Guru Prasanna will be performing. The aim is to promote music, performing arts and culture.

The festival is from February 16-18 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall.