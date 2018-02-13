BENGALURU: The Citizen Action Forum and two others have moved the Karnataka High Court claiming that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is not responding to queries of the public on the draft Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2031 published last November. Hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by them, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar on Monday ordered notice to the Urban Development Department, BDA and its town planner member.

Terming the draft of the plan as an ‘incomplete’ and ‘vague’ document, the petitioners have also requested the court to order the BDA to extend the time by a month to submit comments on the Master Plan by the public. The deadline for submitting comments expired on January 23, 2018. The draft of the plan was published on November 23, 2017.