BENGALURU: Justice Dinesh Maheshwari took oath as the 29th Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Monday. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the city. Justice Maheshwari was Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court and was transferred as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court recently.

The swearing in ceremony began at 4.52 pm and concluded within eight minutes. The event was scheduled to commence at 4.30 pm, but got delayed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived 22 minutes late. The Chief Minister was flying back from Raichur where he was attending the Janashirvada Yatra in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi was participating.

So, Governor Vajubhai Vala, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, PWD Minister H C Mahadevappa and the judges of the High Court and lower courts, besides bureaucrats, had to wait till the arrival of the CM. Usually, the functions of judiciary start at the scheduled time. But, this function turned out to be an exception.