BENGALURU: Prof Anders Miolin, a professor of classical guitar at the Zurich University of the Arts, is in the city. Miolin played at the 16th East West Music and Dance, 2018 organised by the Bangalore School of Music that will go on till February 25. The inventor of the Dodeka, (translated as twelve) a unique 12-string guitar, Miolin is presently conducting workshops for classical guitar students of all levels at the Bangalore School of Music. CE speaks to Prof Miolin.

Tell us about the Dodeka. How is it different from the other 12-string guitars?

The Dodeka is the only one of its kind 12 string guitar in the world which I have designed and developed. It is just three weeks old and was born out of my own internal need to have a depth of sound and range of notes on the guitar far beyond that found in an ordinary classical guitar. The depth of sound and range of notes found on the Dodeka is unlike any other.

How did you get into music and playing the guitar?

I come from a musical family; both my parents played instruments and my father was very fond of the horn concertos written by the great masters such as Mozart. He was very keen on me learning the horn which I did until a friend of mine broke one of my teeth and then, I was unable to play the horn. There was a guitar lying at home which I picked during this time and started playing and then, as they say, there was no looking back.

Tell us a bit about your role as a prof of classical guitar at the Zurich University of the Arts and your work as a concert artiste so far?

I teach a big international class, many already have a career in music. As a concert artiste, I have performed almost all known works from all periods and am looking forward to develop my musical language further, together with the dodeka guitar.

How has your experience in Bengaluru been so far teaching students at BSM?

It has been a great experience. The teachers and students I work with are very curious, receptive, open and thankful. I truly enjoy working with everybody. It was wonderful to play to a concentrated and appreciative Indian audience.